Yakuza Kiwami 2: PS4 Exclusive Gets a Western Release Date

Sega has announced that it is bringing Yakuza Kiwami 2 to the west, exclusively for the PlayStation 4. But not only did Sega confirm the Yakuza 2 remake is making its way to North America and Europe, it also provided us with a date: August 28th.

But the Yakuza-related celebrations didn’t stop there. The Japanese publisher also released a brand-new, Yakuza-ass (Japanese for awesome) trailer, because what’s a release date announcement without a trailer to satiate your hype levels?

As I write this, pre-orders are already live, and in addition to a standard edition, Sega has revealed a steel-book edition, featuring Kiryu and Ryuji Goda, as well as some stylish and badass art. The latter will notably be sold in limited quality, so if you want a copy, then you may want to pre-order sooner rather than later.

As mentioned above, Yakuza Kiwami 2 is an HD remake of Yakuza 2, a PlayStation 2 game that first released back in 2006 in Japan, before coming west in 2008. While it suffered to garner an audience in the west beyond a small, hardcore contingent, it did quite well in Japan, notably finishing within the top 100 best-selling games that year.

For those that don’t know: the remake uses the same engine as the upcoming Yakuza 6: The Song of Life, aka it looks nothing like the original from 2006, and rather looks like a modern 2018 release.

Yakuza Kiwami 2 will cost $49.99 USD when it launches. If you don’t know anything about the game, but would like to know more, then you can check out an official overview via Sega below.

It’s been a full year since Kazuma Kiryu took his leave from the world of the yakuza during the events of Yakuza: Kiwami. Fate, however, has other things in mind for the legendary Dragon of Dojima, and Kiryu finds himself back on the front lines of a potential all-out war, as SEGA proudly presents Yakuza: Kiwami 2, one of the most beloved storylines in the franchise’s history, remade in full HD for the PlayStation 4.

