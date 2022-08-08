YouTube Announces Interactive Gaming Livestream Event

YouTube has announced YouTube: Game On, the first-ever interactive gaming livestream event on the video platform. The two-hour interactive livestream is set to take place on August 27th at 4PM ET/1PM PT and will feature over 60 YouTuber creators like Markiplier, Dream, MatPat, LaurenzSide, Sidemen, Sean Evans, and more. In terms of video games that will be featured during the event, it is known that YouTube: Game On will include Street Fighter 6, Among Us, Fortnite, Minecraft, and more.

How this will work is that as YouTube: Game On plays out, viewers can vote on "unique gaming challenges" to then influence what happens. Announced segments for the event include the likes of the "Hot Ones Challenge: Video Gamer Faceoff" hosted by Sean Evans himself where viewer-voted players will play Street Fighter 6 against each other. Losers, as perhaps expected, must then eat increasingly hotter wings. There will also be a segment called "Grandma & Gran-Poppy Playtime" featuring seniors trying to stay alive in Poppy Playtime, one of "analog horror challenges," and more.

changing the way you play 🎮 YouTube: Game On is a live experience that lets you interact with your favorite games and creators! Join in on the fun on August 27th at 1pm PT / 4pm ET to watch it live → https://t.co/8RhjMkYhY9 pic.twitter.com/BoMBQEReJj — YouTube (@YouTube) August 8, 2022

Announced participants in YouTube: Game On include the following creators, according to YouTube: Ali A, AyChristine, Bazerk, Caylus, Chica, CouRage, Dream, EddieVR, EyStream, Felipe Kwebbelkop, Neto, GeorgeNotFound, Jake Fellman, Lachlan, Larray, LaurenzSide, LDShadowLady, Markiplier, MatPat, Muselk, Myth, Preston & Brianna, Sapnap, Sidemen, Slogo, SunlessKhan, Sykkuno, The Grumps, TommyInnit, Typical Gamer, and Wirtual. Announced games that will be featured include Among Us, Fall Guys, Fortnite, Free Fire, Friday Night Funkin', Grand Theft Auto V, Minecraft, Mortal Kombat 11, Poppy Playtime, Rocket League, Street Fighter 6, and Trackmania. The expectation is that more creators and video games will be announced as the event draws closer.

As noted above, the two-hour interactive livestream that is YouTube: Game On is set to take place on August 27th at 4PM ET/1PM PT. You can check out all of our previous coverage of YouTube in general right here.

