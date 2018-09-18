YouTube Gaming Finds New Home on Main Site

YouTube launched a new hub for gamers that integrates YouTube Gaming with the main site to put everyone’s streaming and gaming-related content in one spot.

Launched as a standalone app in 2015, YouTube Gaming featured different pages for games and content creators that allowed viewers to navigate to their favorite games or streamers’ videos. Through features like the Game Pages and other parts of YouTube Gaming such as the Dark Theme and live-streaming platforms, YouTube says that the community response to YouTube Gaming led it to a decision to bring YouTube Gaming to the main YouTube page.

Gaming is having its biggest year ever on YouTube! 50 billion hours of Gaming content watched on YouTube in the last 12 months and 200M daily logged-in users watch Gaming every single day on YouTube. That’s why we’re excited to announce we are moving YouTube Gaming into YouTube!! pic.twitter.com/owQk2mZVVF — Ryan Wyatt (@Fwiz) September 18, 2018

“The response to these features has been so positive that we brought them over from the YouTube Gaming app to the main YouTube experience,” YouTube’s blog post about the gaming hub launch said.

“Today, we’re launching a new Gaming destination to give gamers a home on YouTube! You can find the new YouTube Gaming destination at youtube.com/gaming.”

The new YouTube Gamign experience features personalized content based on what viewers have watched before similarly to how YouTube already curates suggested content based on watch history. YouTube also generates a list of the most-watched live games at the moment, much like viewers would find on Twitch with the games organized in order of which ones have the most viewers.

YouTube is also promoting up-and-coming streamers on the new gaming platform as well with an “On The Rise” program that features different streamers each week, the first of those being streamer Erin Plays.

Wow, this is an INCREDIBLE honor. Thank you so much for the support, @YouTubeGaming ! I can’t wait to continue my YouTube journey and play and explore more games and consoles! Thank you to my viewers as well and expect more Erin Plays content shortly 😀 //t.co/n2sAoRyrj4 — Erin Plays (@ErinPlays_Games) September 18, 2018

“We want to do more to help our smaller creators grow on YouTube too, so we’ll be highlighting gaming creators who are ‘On The Rise’ on the Gaming destination and in Trending,” YouTube said. “Each week we’ll showcase a new up and coming gaming creator to help more fans discover their content. This is launching in the U.S., and we’ll continue to roll this out to more countries in the future.”

YouTube’s new gaming hub is now live and can be browsed through here.