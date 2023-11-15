YouTube Enforcing New Rules on AI Content

Over the past few years, we've seen the rise of AI content all over the internet. Between ChatGPT, DALL-E, and countless other services, artificial intelligence seems to be here to stay. To that end, companies like YouTube rely on user-generated content and need to make sure they have a good handle on what works for their platform. To that end, YouTube announced today that it is implementing a few new rules that it thinks will help alleviate many of the concerns users have about the "new risks" posed by creators introducing AI content.

What Are YouTube's New AI Content Rules?

The first thing YouTube talks about in its new rules is the new disclosure agreement. It says, "We believe it's in everyone's interest to maintain a healthy ecosystem of information on YouTube. We have long-standing policies that prohibit technically manipulated content that misleads viewers and may pose a serious risk of egregious harm. However, AI's powerful new forms of storytelling can also be used to generate content that has the potential to mislead viewers—particularly if they're unaware that the video has been altered or is synthetically created.

To address this concern, over the coming months, we'll introduce updates that inform viewers when the content they're seeing is synthetic. Specifically, we'll require creators to disclose when they've created altered or synthetic content that is realistic, including using AI tools."

YouTube specifically points to content like elections and ongoing conflicts in this section as places where disclosure will be important. It says that creators who "consistently choose not to disclose" relevant information may see their content removed or lose their YouTube Partner Program status. YouTuve is adding a new label to the description panel to show users that content may be altered or synthetic in an effort to clear things up.

On top of that, the team is implementing a new feature that lets creators and viewers "request the removal of AI-generated or other synthetic or altered content that simulates an identifiable individual, including their face or voice, using our privacy request process. Not all content will be removed from YouTube, and we'll consider a variety of factors when evaluating these requests. This could include whether the content is parody or satire, whether the person making the request can be uniquely identified, or whether it features a public official or well-known individual, in which case there may be a higher bar."

That said, it's not rules regulating AI, YouTube also plans to use it to help with content moderation in various ways. Of course, that means YouTube will need to build responsibility into its platform, which it claims to be doing. You can read through the full list of new rules and regulations at the official YouTube Blog.