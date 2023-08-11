PewDiePie Returns to YouTube: "I'm a Dad Now"

Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg has returned to YouTube after a month-long hiatus, and he's returned with a baby boy. Since earlier in the year, we knew PewDiePie and his wife Marzia Kjellberg were expecting a baby. Fast-forward to last month, PewDiePie announced to his 111 million subscribers that he was taking a break from YouTube in preparation of the birth of his son, with no word of when he will return to making videos. The hiatus was broken this morning though when PewDiePie uploaded a new video titled "I'm a dad now." As you would expect, the video details the delivery process and features his son, Björn Kjellberg.

As the video below reveals, Björn was born, in Japan, at 3:27 PM on July 11, 2023, which is exactly one month ago. According to PewDiePie, his wife Marzia was in labor for an extended period of time, but was able to deliver a natural birth.

"It all went really well," said PewDiePie about the delivery. "Marzia did amazing. Seriously, she was such a champion. It was so nice when I came in and got to see her and we were both so happy. And then, she had already been pushing for a bit. I came in for the last bit, and then he was born."

In the video, PewDiePie explains that Björn is an old viking name that he always liked as a kid. For those that don't know, PewDiePie is Swedish, which is part of Scandinavia, the home of the vikings. As the YouTuber points out, the name means "bear" in Swedish.

"Just wanted to say I really appreciate everyone being so nice and just happy for us," says PewDiePie at the end of the video, which takes place a few days after the delivery. "It feels amazing that so many people feel that way. I'm so happy everything went well, obviously, and Björn is doing great. I couldn't ask for more really. Well, some more sleep would be nice."

It remains to be seen if PewDiePie will return to his YouTube schedule as it was before the birth of his son. Whatever the case, all of his fans in the comments section are over the moon for the YouTuber who they have spent, at this point, many years with.