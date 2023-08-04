Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG August Releases Revealed

Konami has revealed that Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG's 25th Anniversary celebration is set to continue with two releases this month: Legendary Duelists: Soulburning Volcano and Speed Duel: Streets of Battle City. According to Konami, the former is set to introduce the long-awaited support for the "Volcanic" monsters of Axel Brodie, a character from the beloved Yu-Gi-Oh! GX series. Meanwhile, the latter will allow players to flesh out their Speed Duel decks with some Battle City nostalgia.

Below, you can read more about each product:

Legendary Duelists: Soulburning Volcano

RELASE DATE: August 11

August 11 62 CARDS: 34 Commons, 10 Rares, 8 Super Rares, 9 Ultra Rares, and 1 Ghost Rare

34 Commons, 10 Rares, 8 Super Rares, 9 Ultra Rares, and 1 Ghost Rare MSRP: $2.25 per 5-card pack

$2.25 per 5-card pack DESCRIPTION : "Legendary Duelists: Soulburning Volcano includes a Ghost Rare Salamangreat Sunlight Wolf and plenty of handy reprints that will help you build your Decks. You'll find all the cards you need for Volcanics, Battlin' Boxers, and Salamangreats, all in one place."

Speed Duel: Streets of Battle City



RELEASE DATE : August 25

: August 25 244 CARDS: Every Box includes 200 Commons, 20 Skill cards, and 8 (of 24) Secret Rares (2 of the 8 Secret Rares in every box will be Slifer the Sky Dragon and Arkana's Dark Magician).



Every Box includes 200 Commons, 20 Skill cards, and 8 (of 24) Secret Rares (2 of the 8 Secret Rares in every box will be Slifer the Sky Dragon and Arkana's Dark Magician). GAME MAT: Deluxe 2-Player Game Mats featuring Yami Yugi and Arkana

Deluxe 2-Player Game Mats featuring Yami Yugi and Arkana MSRP: $29.99 per box

$29.99 per box DESCRIPTION : "It's time to Duel, and it's time to relive Battle City! Speed Duel: Streets of Battle City comes with 8 Pre-Constructed Speed Duel Decks, all ready-to-play the moment you crack the box. Use your Skill Cards to take on the roles of Yami Yugi and Joey Wheeler and compete against classic rivals and sinister villains like Mako Tsunami, Weevil Underwood, Espa Roba, Strings, and Arkana the Magician! Use these cards to upgrade your favorite Speed Duel Decks or recreate the Battle City experience with special rules designed for an immersive, out-of-the-box tournament that's sure to please any old-school Duel fan."

#YuGiOhTCG #YGOWCS2023 is happening this weekend! Check below for the livestream schedule!



Swiss Rounds:

4 Aug @ 4:20 PM PT

5 Aug @ 1:20 AM BST



Quarter-Finals:

5 Aug @ 1:50 AM PT | 9:50 AM BST



Semi-Finals:

5 Aug @ 4:50 PM PT

6 Aug @ 12:50 AM BST pic.twitter.com/LRw61oOQag — Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG (@YuGiOh_TCG) July 31, 2023

In addition to these new releases, Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG fans will want to keep an eye out for the Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship 2023(WCS) this weekend in Tokyo. Between August 5 and August 6, a field of 28 qualified Duelists from both the TCG and OCG will come together and compete in a Main Event tournament until there is only a single Duelist left, who will in turn be crowned the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG World Champion.