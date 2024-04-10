Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG April and May Releases Include Sequel to 2023's Best Set

The Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG has two major releases for fans coming between this month, April, and next month, May. And one of these two releases is a sequel to 2023's best set. The latter is 25th Anniversary Rarity Collection II, a follow-up to 2023's 25th Anniversary Rarity Collection, which proved to be a very popular set among both collectors and players of the card game. The former release, is a brand new set called Legacy of Destruction.

25th Anniversary Rarity Collection II is set to release on May 24, complete with 79 cards, including two cards featuring variant artwork. Among the 79 cards are set to be "tournament-topping powerhouses" and "old-school fan-favorites." In addition to new cards, Rarity Collection II also packs more cards per pack, with each pack coming with nine cards, which means twice as many Ultra Rares and Secret Rares.

What is the same are the seven rarities. Each of the 79 cards included can be packed in seven different rarities: Super Rare, Ultra Rare, Secret Rare, Platinum Secret Rare, Prismatic Ultimate Rare, Prismatic Collector's Rare, and Quarter Century Secret Rare. While the rarities are the same, Konami claims there is more value per pack with packs now coming with at least one luxury rare card on an average for two out of every three packs. Meanwhile, one in three packs will have more than one. As a result, you could possibly pull six luxury rares in a single pack. At release, the price will be $9.99 per 9-card pack.

(Photo: Konami)

Legacy of Destruction is set to debut a month earlier on April 26 with 101 cards. According to Konami, the set will continue "the story of Sinful Spoils, Snake-Eyes, and Diabellstar the Black Witch." In addition to brand new cards, there will be some new versions of classic cards from yesteryear such as Judgment Dragon, Marshmallon, Silent Swordsman, and Silent Magician. Meanwhile, if you are looking to build your support out for a pre-existing deck, there will be plenty of new support cards for existing sets, but the following archetypes will also be introduced: Tenpai Dragon, Sangen, and Ragnaraika.

Contained within the 101 card set are 50 Commons, 26 Super Rares, 14 Ultra Rares, 10 Secret Rares, and one card only available in Quarter Century Secret Rare. Meanwhile, 24 cards from the collection of Super Rares, Ultra Rares, and Secret Rares will come in Quarter Century Secret Rare as well. When Legacy of Destruction releases, it will cost $4.49 per 9-card pack.