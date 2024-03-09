McDonald's Announces Yu-Gi-Oh Happy Meals

McDonald's is fully on board the anime train as it's looking to team up with the biggest duelist franchise this spring.

McDonald's recently revealed their anime initiative that sees the fast food chain creating a "WcDonald's", an alternate anime universe that has spawned a bevy of new characters linked to the restaurants. Along with creating new anime shorts from Studio Pierrot, McDonald's will also open the doors of a real-life WcDonald's that will let fans explore a fresh anime universe. To heighten the anime collaboration, it seems the company will sell new Happy Meals that will get fans ready to duel with Yu-Gi-Oh.

Yu-Gi-Oh first began in 1996 as a manga, exploring the life of the young duelist Yugi Moto as he found himself dragged into a world where card duels are a life-or-death affair. Since the conclusion of Duel Monsters, the anime franchise has continued to release new series focusing on different duelists and wild scenarios. Recently, the latest storyline for the franchise, Yu-Gi-Oh Go Rush, ended its manga run, leaving the door open for new duelists to take the reins.

I Play Mayor McCheese in Defense Mode

The Yu-Gi-Oh promotion will be made available at McDonald's locations in Belgium, letting anime fans pick up Happy Meals that see the franchise merging with Hello Kitty And Friends. The promotion is taking place for the rest of this month and into April, with the restaurant sharing a new commercial to prove their continued interest in the anime world.

Here is the official commercial for the YuGiOh x McDonald’s x HELLO KITTY toys 🧸 #遊戯王 #YuGiOh #유희왕 pic.twitter.com/lW5ZC65TON — YuGiOh News (@YuGiOhNewsTCG) March 9, 2024

If you aren't familiar with McDonald's latest anime collaboration, here is a list of the anime shorts created for the chain from the studio responsible for Naruto, Black Clover, and Bleach.

The Race to WcDonald's (drops Feb. 26): A rivalry strong enough to withstand the test of time as our two heroes embark on an epic race to WcDonald's.

(drops Feb. 26): A rivalry strong enough to withstand the test of time as our two heroes embark on an epic race to WcDonald's. Love from Across the Booth (drops March 4): Our two protagonists discover the WcDonald's Sauce and WcNuggets aren't the only perfect pairing.

(drops March 4): Our two protagonists discover the WcDonald's Sauce and WcNuggets aren't the only perfect pairing. WcNuggets Space Frontier 3000 (drops March 11): A team of WcDonald's pilots must protect the last WcNugget against an ominous force.

(drops March 11): A team of WcDonald's pilots must protect the last WcNugget against an ominous force. The Wisdom of the Sauce (drops March 18): Three women are transported to a distant land to unravel the mystery surrounding the elusive sauce before it's gone forever.

Do you hope to see this anime collab make its way to North America? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of WcDonald's.