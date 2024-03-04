Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Phantom Nightmare: Konami Continues Its Great Start in 2024

Konami set the bar high with the first Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG booster set of 2024, aka Maze of Millennia. With the second booster set of 2024, Konami has maintained the momentum. Phantom Nightmare boasts exciting retrains of cards from yesteryear, such as Skull Guardian, a card fans haven't seen since 2002's Tournament Pack 2, as well some big-money chase cards that will catch the eye of both active players and active collectors. Like most Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG booster sets, you don't have a great chance of making your money back, but with some Quarter Century Secret Rares contained within costing as much as $250, you also have the chance of striking gold.

WHAT'S IN THE BOX

24 Packs Per Booster Box

9 Cards Per Pack -- $4.49 per pack

101 Cards (10 Secret Rare, 14 Ultra Rare, 26 Super Rare, 49 Commons, and 25 Quarter Century Secret Rare (one of which only comes in this variety, while the other 24 are second printings of the Secret Rares and Ultra Rares combined)

New Archetypes: Goblin Biker and Voiceless Voice

New and First Support: Yubel (first), White Aura (first), Skull Guardian (first), Archfiend, Aroma, Diabellstar, Dracoslayer, Earthbound, Favorite, Fusion, Gate Guardian, Guardian, Ghoti, Goblin, Horus, Majespecter, Memento, Phantasm, Raidraptor, Rank-Up-Magic, Rebellion, Relinquished, and Snake-Eye.

List of Cards

BEST CARDS:

Promethean Princess, Bestower of Flames – Quarter Century Secret Rare

Value: $250

Lo, the Prayers of the Voiceless Voice – Quarter Century Secret Rare

Value: $225

Snake-Eyes Poplar – Quarter Century Secret Rare

Value: $150

Verdict:

Between nostalgic fans who only the Duel Monsters era, and maybe the GX era of Yu-Gi-Oh!, there is not a ton to Phantom Darkness. As noted, there are some retrains of older, nostalgic monsters, but if you are looking for something that will hit you right in your nostalgia hole, then the newer Battles of Legend: Chapter 1 is going to be more your speed. That said, for every other Yu-Gi-Oh! fan this is a borderline can't miss product. Between reprints of Meta-relevant cards -- including some new, special high rarity printings of said cards -- and the various support cards within, it is worth at least picking up some packs. Meanwhile, collectors may have to open lots of pack to chase down the most desirable cards within the set, but it is worth it.