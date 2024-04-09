Yu-Gi-Oh Event Draws Debate After Its Smell Causes Players to Flee

Yu-Gi-Oh has been around for decades now, and when it comes to the trading card game, it feels like all rules are off. The actual card game is as wild as the anime in some ways if not more so. With fans spread across the globe, Yu-Gi-Oh is still thriving, and it can be hard to catch up. This is why Yu-Gi-Oh events are on the rise for fans new and old. But over in Japan, one such event is going viral for the worst (and smelliest) reason.

The update comes from X (Twitter) as one user hit up social media in the wake of a local Yu-Gi-Oh meet. It was there fans gathered locally to play the card game and compete in Yu-Gi-Oh: Master Duel. The poster said the event challenged them more than expected, and worse of all, it ran away one woman.

"Recently, I was at a Yu-Gi-Oh event. One girl told me, 'I play Master Duel, and this is may first time at a Yu-Gi-Oh event.' .... I worried that my deck wasn't powerful enough. To make matters worse, the girl I met left midway through," the fan posted.

"I thought, I hope people don't come to hate Yu-Gi-Oh. If you're a man, please be kind to women. It might sound bad to say I went easy on you, but yeah. If I'm up against a dude, I'll beat him to a pulp no matter his level. When the opponent is a woman, yeah."

The post went viral on social media in Japan, and it eventually came across the woman mentioned. It was there the girl revealed she left not because of the competition but because of the smell.

"I saw this because it went viral, but considering the story, I think you're talking about me? I left halfway through because I couldn't stand the smell. It's not that I was lost or sad."

Yikes. This Yu-Gi-Oh update has since taken over the fandom online as more than 20 million have chimed in. Sadly, this is not the first time the fandom has made headlines over hygiene. The vast majority of fans are perfectly kept, but in 2019, Konami released a new tournament guideline that made hygiene mandatory for official tournaments.

"You are expected to be clean when you enter a tournament. Neglecting to wash or put on clean clothes contributes to an unpleasant atmosphere at the event, as the tournament can be crowded and the day can be long. Persons who neglect self-care to the point that they are negatively impacting the tournament may be asked to correct the issue in order to continue in the event," the rule reads.

So yeah, I think just about everyone can agree. There is never any shame in celebrating your fave fandom like Yu-Gi-Oh with others. But if the gathering is in-person, remember to clean up first!

