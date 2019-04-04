‘Yu-Gi-Oh!’ Tournaments Will Now Penalize “Dirty, Bad-Smelling” Players

Apparently, Yu-Gi-Oh! tournaments stank. In fact, they stank so badly that there’s been a new rule added to the official tournament guidelines that warns players if they are too stinky, they can be penalized for it. What this penalization is, exactly, isn’t specified, but you probably can be asked to leave if you smell too much like you just played Mario Kart on the hardest difficulty for 72 straight hours.

More specifically, there’s reportedly now a subsection in the tournament guidelines dedicated to hygiene and letting players know they must be clean before coming. Apparently that was such a big problem it needed its own official spot and subsection.

“This is a new section, requiring all persons attending a tournament to be clean and wear clean clothing,” reads the new rule. “If you or your clothing is excessively dirty or bad-smelling, you can be penalized.”

YuGiOh straight up just added in a rule telling players to shower for tournaments pic.twitter.com/XRv5GsfHf1 — Double K @ Sakuracon as Infernocop (@KeitaKuhn) April 3, 2019

According to the new policy, unclean people and clothing contributes to an “unpleasant” atmosphere, which is accurate. Further, people who show up neglecting this new rule may be asked to fix it if they want to continue. In other words, they’ll need to give themselves a quick bath.

They even expect you to fix it yourself on the spot. pic.twitter.com/MgkrHNW9Kc — Spooky Hispanic (@spookyhispanic) April 4, 2019

As you would expect, people are somewhat appalled, but not surprised, that such a rule had to be officially recorded and enforced to begin with.

AXE BODY SPRAY IS NOT A SUBSTITUTE FOR SHOWER AXE BODY SPRAY IS NOT A SUBSTITUTE FOR SHOWER AXE BODY SPRAY IS NOT A SUBSTITUTE FOR SHOWER — sliferthe🙃🦈dragon (@demonatemu) April 4, 2019

If they have to add a rule, it was enough of a problem that it had to be addressed. And that is disgusting. — Paper Goddess 🌸🌸 (@handofgalochio) April 4, 2019

There is a reason why every yugituber has done at least 1 video about people needing to shower before tournaments. Long overdue rule. — Fortune Lady Rose (@CubicDorkonia) April 4, 2019

Falling into line with other tourneys. It’s a good thing. We had a similar policy at the Nerd store I used to work at. You just had people who didn’t get it until you told them. — dammit_nappa (@BigMcGinty) April 4, 2019

