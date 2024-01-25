You Can Pull a $300 Card in Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG's Newest Set

Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG's first set of 2024, Maze of Millennia, has been out for a little bit, and it is proving to be a strong start to the year for the card game. Typically a Collector's Rare set like Maze of Millennia would not excite many, but Konami has bucked expectations and released a set that has caught the attention of collectors and players alike. There are a few reasons for this, but the chief reason is one of the cards it introduces, Bonfire, a card currently relevant in the meta and a card many expect to only become more and more relevant as the year progresses. Not only is it a chase card for players, but collectors as well, as it is worth a pretty penny.

As noted, this is the introduction of the card, but it actually has two printings in the set. The cheaper of the two printings, is the Ultra Rare printing, which is the easier version to pull. This version of the card is worth $100 to $110, at least currently. There are 11 Ultra Rares in the set. Every box of the set you pull a few Ultra Rares, so you have a decent chance of pulling the card and instantly making your money back on a box of the set. Obviously, if you're opening single packs then the odds are going to change.

There is also a Collector's Rare version of the card, the most expensive card in the set, and one of the most expensive new cards in a while. If you pull one of these bad boys, you're looking at a value of somewhere between $290 to $300, again at least on the market as it is right now. Pulling one isn't easy though. You're not guaranteed a Collector's Rare even with a box purchase, and there are 16 Collector's Rares in the set. So, you could be searching for this version of the card for a long time.

(Photo: The Lowkster via X)

With Bonfire relevant in the meta, its price should stay fairly constant. In fact, there is probably a higher chance of it going up rather than down, especially based on the market trends so far this year, specific and non-specific to the card. However, with this much demand, it will surely get a reprint eventually, and when it does, these prices could take a huge hit.