Yu-Gi-Oh Is Finally Bringing a Classic Anime Card to Life

Yu-Gi-Oh has been around for decades, and by now, the series has rolled out hundreds of Duel Monsters. From its original icons to its latest innovations, the team at Konami has pushed forward a ton of monsters. Of course, those beasts are then realized as trading cards IRL, and now a new Yu-Gi-Oh card set is about to bring one of the anime's original anime cards to life.

The update comes from DiceBreaker as the site broke down Yu-Gi-Oh's next card set, Maze of Millennia. It turns out the upcoming release will focus on adapting Duel Monster cards from the anime into real-life trading cards. So of course, Eye of Illusion was high on the priority list for Konami.

If you do not remember the Eye of Illusion card, it appears in the second episode of the Yu-Gi-Oh anime. Maximillion Pegasus uses the special card to suck Yugi into a TV all while he steals his grandfather's soul. Not long afterwards, Maximillion uses the card to control Yugi's Dark Magician in battle, so the card is nothing short of powerful.

For decades, Eye of Illusion only existed in the Yu-Gi-Oh anime to the chagrin of trading card collectors. Now, Konami is shaking things up with its Maze of Millennia line. The collection will feature other anime-original cards from series like GX and 5D. So if you are ready to expand your Yu-Gi-Oh collection, Konami has you covered.

And if you aren't familiar with Yu-Gi-Oh, don't fret. The hit series debuted decades ago, and it stands as one of anime's most nostalgic titles. The original Yu-Gi-Oh anime can be binged on Netflix as well as Hulu right now. So for more information on the title, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Yu-Gi-Oh! follows the adventures of a boy named Yugi and his friends who love the newest card game that is sweeping the nation! In this game, players pit monster against monster in high intensity duels. But there's more to this game than meets the eye. Yugi solves an old Egyptian puzzle that infuses him with the energy of an ancient spirit. Their forces unite to form a stronger, more confident duelist, for Yugi needs all the help he can get!"

