Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Reveals Stainless Steel Egyptian God Cards Releasing Soon

Konami has revealed the Stainless Steel Egyptian God Cards set featuring The God of Obelisk, Saint Dragon-The God of Osiris, and The Sun of God Dragon. And as the name suggests, the cards are made out of stainless steel, but polished to deliver a shine, and then enclosed in a protective acrylic display. It's a collector's item with a collector's price of $399.999. That said, it's probably going to be a must-own for collector's of OG Yu-Gi-Oh! content.

The release caps the card game's 25-year anniversary, however, the product won't actually ship until sometime "early next year." A date more specific than this has not been provided. While it won't be out until next year though, pre-orders have gone live. In addition to this, all purchases with a shipping address in the United States or Canada can enter a sweepstakes to win "one of the rarest cards to exist in the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG," which is referring to an Ultra Rare Normal Monster version of Black Luster Soldier. This sweepstakes will be limited to 2,000 copies of the card.

"These all-powerful monsters were once only usable by the strongest of Duelists such as Seto Kaiba and Yami Yugi due to the strength of their Dueling powers, but now you can add these awesome gods to your collection and inspire terror in your foes with The God of Obelisk, soar into the sky with the majestic Saint Dragon-The God of Osiris, and unleash the fiery glory of The Sun of God Dragon," reads an official production description of the cards. "You can now own Stainless Steel versions of the Egyptian God Cards like you have never seen before!"

It is worth noting that all sales of this product are final, which means no returns. Meanwhile, all cancellations or disputes will void entry in the aforementioned sweepstakes.