While many glitches from The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time have been erased in its Switch 2 remake, new ones have arose for players looking for all kinds of exploits. The classic N64 title from 1998 was full of various cheats players used for speed runs, including ways to earn infinite Rupees or even skip between zones to get past points of story restricted progression. However, initial reports showed all the nostalgic glitches being removed as fans started to get their hands on the remake, at least until other ones were found within the first weeks of the game’s release.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The focus of the new glitch in Ocarina of Time‘s remake revolves around Gold Skulltula collectibles, special tokens that make up the most extensive side quest in the game. There are 100 Gold Skulltula items in each version of Ocarina of Time, with milestones for each one collected unlocking powerful rewards as your adventure continues. The remake’s exploit makes the meticulous hunt for Gold Skulltulas redundant, pairing well with other glitches that trivialize the in-game economy of Ocarina of Time quickly.

Players Have Found a Way to Farm Infinite Gold Skulltulas Using a New Ocarina of Time Remake Glitch

Courtesy of Nintendo

The re-designed areas of Hyrule in Ocarina of Time‘s remake prevents players from utilizing some classic glitches and exploits from the original, including a few fan-favorites. For example, players can’t use the drawbridge chains at the Hyrule Castle to walk up them and gain Rupees by jumping off either chain. At the same time, collision physics in areas like Kokiri Forest have been altered so players can’t phase through walls to the Great Deku Tree without a sword or shield. Yet, even with all those glitches taken away, players have found a new one close to Hyrule Castle once again.

Once you progress far enough into Ocarina of Time to unlock an older version of Link, you can use Bombs, the Boomerang, and the Song of Storms to reveal a hole near the castle. This automatically grants you at least one Gold Skulltula, unearthing an intended secret in the game. However, by using the Boomerang, players can pick up the Gold Skulltula token originally placed in the area, then do a backflip on a platform used to leave the hole next to the castle. Doing this “resets” the Gold Skulltula to being back in the hole, allowing players to go in, collect it again, and repeat the process as many times as they are able.

This glitch is somewhat hard to execute, as it requires players to have perfect timing with Link’s backflip onto a platform used to leave the hole. You almost have to do the flip during the pick-up of the token, so that you aren’t revealed to have it with the game’s usual fanfare until you are outside of the hole itself. Yet, those who have the skills to manage this even a few times can turn one Gold Skulltula into several, easily reaching one of the game’s biggest milestones. Here are just some of the rewards players can get for collecting certain amounts of Gold Skulltula tokens:

10 Tokens = Adult’s Wallet (holds 500 Rupees)

= Adult’s Wallet (holds 500 Rupees) 20 Tokens = Echo Gem

= Echo Gem 30 Tokens = Giant’s Wallet (holds 1,000 Rupees)

= Giant’s Wallet (holds 1,000 Rupees) 40 Tokens = 20 Bombchus

= 20 Bombchus 50 Tokens = Piece of Heart

= Piece of Heart 100 Tokens = Gold Rupee (worth 200 Rupees, can be used repeatedly)

Using This New Exploit Gives Players Access to Constant Rupees That Never Go Away in Ocarina of Time

Courtesy of Nintendo

The biggest boon from this remake glitch is the last reward given to players for the Gold Skulltulas, given to you at the Skulltula House. The Gold Rupee is essentially a free ticket to buy whatever you want in the game, from extra resources to expensive items at various shops. This makes trading items far easier, especially with the remake’s introduction of the Business Scrub Seed, a tool that lets players spawn a shop right next to them. These shops sell useful gear, like Deku Sticks, Bombs, Red Potions, and other great items to flesh out your inventory.

While it’s unclear if Nintendo will remove this content in Ocarina of Time‘s remake, this new glitch is actually one of the best ways the Switch 2 titles is continuing a series tradition. This is yet another speed runner’s dream of an exploit, bypassing a barrier to make a new playthrough far, far easier to get through. Even if you mess up the glitch, Gold Skulltulas still exist in the game outside the repeatable one outside Hyrule Castle. Just using the glitch to get to a milestone fast may help out players doing a second or third playthrough of the game, and don’t want to tediously hunt for all 100 collectibles again.

Despite all the changes the remake has brought, this exploit shows that the game still shares many traits with the original. Fans will undoubtedly take this highly celebrated remake and find as many exploits as they can, investigating it down to its very code due to how beloved it is by all sorts of players. If anything, this proves that The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time has a chance to build an equally passionate community as the original had, with new quirks that help it stand out from constant comparisons to the legendary classic.

What do you think of the Gold Skulltula glitch in Ocarina of Time‘s remake? Let us know in the comments below!