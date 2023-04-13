Zelda Fans Can't Get Over Tears of the Kingdom's "Rehydrated Ganondorf"

Earlier today, Nintendo revealed the final pre-launch trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. This new look at the Nintendo Switch game has received widespread acclaim from the fan community, and the trailer features a lot of compelling new elements. While there's a lot for fans to digest, the appearance of Ganondorf has generated a ton of discussion online. Calamity Ganon was the central villain in Breath of the Wild, but Ganondorf himself was absent. Now Ganondorf is back in a major way, appearing alongside Link and Zelda for the first time since Twilight Princess back in 2006!

While Ganondorf showing up is a very big deal in and of itself, it's the villain's new appearance that's generating the most discussion. When we first saw hints of Ganondorf in trailers, he looked like a decomposed mummy, but now he's looking "rehydrated" as the internet has phrased it. What's more, Ganondorf is arguably more attractive than he's been in any previous appearances, and it seems like there's going to be an awful lot of fan art of this design cropping up over the next few weeks!

