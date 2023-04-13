Zelda Fans Can't Get Over Tears of the Kingdom's "Rehydrated Ganondorf"
Earlier today, Nintendo revealed the final pre-launch trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. This new look at the Nintendo Switch game has received widespread acclaim from the fan community, and the trailer features a lot of compelling new elements. While there's a lot for fans to digest, the appearance of Ganondorf has generated a ton of discussion online. Calamity Ganon was the central villain in Breath of the Wild, but Ganondorf himself was absent. Now Ganondorf is back in a major way, appearing alongside Link and Zelda for the first time since Twilight Princess back in 2006!
While Ganondorf showing up is a very big deal in and of itself, it's the villain's new appearance that's generating the most discussion. When we first saw hints of Ganondorf in trailers, he looked like a decomposed mummy, but now he's looking "rehydrated" as the internet has phrased it. What's more, Ganondorf is arguably more attractive than he's been in any previous appearances, and it seems like there's going to be an awful lot of fan art of this design cropping up over the next few weeks!
Keep reading to see what fans are saying about "rehydrated Ganon!"
We're getting some interesting hints about the story from this.
We see Ganondorf in three "States"
1- Mummy— Greenland Scholar // Suletta Sundays Are Back! (@FlameMinion) April 13, 2023
2- Mummy skin but muscular
3- Fully Rehydrated and w/ tied up hair pic.twitter.com/8ktf41Lm3Z
Feels like the nickname might stick.
rehydrated ganondorf 💜— madeleine ✨ ▴ (@linksmadi) April 13, 2023
Ganondorf is looking a lot less crusty now!
Ganondorf between the first and latest trailer pic.twitter.com/a2hQ3Q1df7— CEO of crashes | Why play games when you can bzzzz (@NE0N_N00DLE) April 13, 2023
Did Nintendo know what it was unleashing?
Still cant believe Ganondorf is a hot daddy— tired gremlin (@sheepygal) April 13, 2023
Well, yeah. He's been a bad guy since 1998...
Ganondorf kinda bad.— Their Holiness, Pope Relm VI (@Daughter_Earwig) April 13, 2023
...and some fans have been thirsting ever since.
reminder that ganondorf has always been hot, not just in totk pic.twitter.com/AhUUkaVNnq— izzy 🏴☠️ (@webcap_) April 13, 2023
It really is a great new design.
As a Ganondorf simp, I am in shambles right now
That's my king. Lay thine eyes upon his glory and be humbled! 😍 pic.twitter.com/TCnlCp1Qxd— 💀 Wax Witch (@BunnyDoHadoken) April 13, 2023
That sums it up pretty well.
people seeing the new ganondorf pic.twitter.com/7kTgtFubCc— The Mechanical T. Rex is here and also behind you (@mecharex1) April 13, 2023