Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Art Book Leaks Reveal Tons of New Character Designs

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is set to release on Nintendo Switch in a few short months, yet very little information has been revealed about the game. We know that it's set after Breath of the Wild, and that a good portion will take place in the skies over Hyrule. Anything beyond that has been mostly conjecture, but new images from the game's art book have leaked online, giving fans several hints about the game and its story. The pages include several different looks for Link, including a flight suit he might be using in his travels.

Leaked images from the art book were shared on Twitter by @rredrriot and can be found embedded below. More images were shared here and here.

he looks fucking ridiculous i love him to pieces 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/blsxw07Z1G — ruby is NOT SPOILER FREE! (@rredrriot) February 20, 2023

Another page from the art book features a Link design that seems to be inspired by Zant from Twilight Princess. In addition to several potential new looks for Link, updated designs for characters like Purah also appear in the art book; strangely enough, there's even a whole page devoted to a piece of cheese! While the art is really interesting, fans should keep in mind that art books often feature concepts that don't appear in the final game. That's pretty standard across the video game industry, and there has been precedent for past art books published by Nintendo. As such, it's entirely possible that these designs won't be in Tears of the Kingdom, but it's impossible to say for sure.

The art book will be included in the collector's edition of Tears of the Kingdom. The collector's edition was revealed during a Nintendo Direct presentation earlier this month, and promptly sold out from every retailer imaginable. The collector's edition will release on May 12th, which is the same day as the standard edition. Given all of the secrecy that's surrounded the game over the last few years, it's quite strange that the art book managed to leak online so early!

Are you looking forward to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? Are you planning to purchase the collector's edition? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!