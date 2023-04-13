The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Gets Final Trailer Before Release

As promised yesterday, Nintendo has today revealed the final trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom prior to its launch in under a month. Despite being announced all the way back in 2019, Nintendo has been very secretive about its sequel to Breath of the Wild and hasn't highlighted much of the game until the past month. Luckily, for those that have been wanting a deeper look at Tears of the Kingdom, that has finally arrived with this latest video.

By all accounts, this new trailer for the next mainline Zelda game perfectly builds up the anticipation to launch. Not only does this trailer offer new glimpses at the world of Tears of the Kingdom, but it shows off a ton of new gameplay mechanics that will be present in the sequel. Although Nintendo showed off a fair amount of gameplay for Tears of the Kingdom just a few weeks back, there's clearly a lot that hasn't been unveiled just yet.

Without spoiling too much, if you're someone who is going is trying to avoid info about Tears of the Kingdom ahead of its launch, then you might want to skip out on viewing this new video. This trailer features a number of new details about the story and characters in Tears of the Kingdom. And while it's still not clear what the story will hinge on, there are a number of hints and new pieces of information in this video that might be better left hidden until experiencing the game personally.

You can watch this new trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom below:

If you weren't already counting down the days until its release, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is poised to launch next month on May 12th. When it arrives, it will be exclusively available across Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED platforms.

What do you think about The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom based on what has been shown in this new trailer? And will you be picking up the game for yourself in the coming month? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.