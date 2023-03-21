Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Producer Teases New Gameplay Feature

Hard as it might be to believe, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will release on Nintendo Switch in less than two months. Despite the game’s quickly approaching release date, Nintendo still hasn’t offered much information about the sequel to Breath of the Wild. However, producer Eiji Aonuma dropped an interesting hint at the Famitsu Game Awards, where Tears of the Kingdom won Most Anticipated Game. According to a “rough translation” from Genki_JPN, Aonuma used the occasion to mention some type of gameplay feature that will appear.

“In the sequel, Tears of the Kingdom, furthermore, the player’s freeimagination will be filled with new gameplay that will bring aboutchanges to the game world…”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The producer went on to share his hope that the feature would leave players “pleasantly surprised,” though no additional information was provided. The whole thing is pretty cryptic, and it will be interesting to see if Nintendo releases any additional information before the game’s release. Nintendo has always been careful not to reveal too much before a game’s release, but the level of secrecy surrounding Tears of the Kingdom is unprecedented! It’s possible Nintendo could rectify that with a Nintendo Direct presentation over the next two months. Nintendo has given several games their own dedicated Nintendo Direct streams, and the company could be waiting until after the release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie to begin the hype cycle for Zelda.

Of course, this is one game where Nintendo really doesn’t have to give fans too much information ahead of time. The Zelda franchise has always been a strong seller for Nintendo, and Tears of the Kingdom is a direct sequel to one of the most highly-regarded games in the series. Pre-orders are already doing quite well, and Nintendo probably isn’t going to see any negative result from keeping a lid on the game as long as possible. With Tears of the Kingdom set to release on May 12th, we should know more sooner, rather than later!

What do you want to see from Tears of the Kingdom? Do you think we’ll get more info on the game ahead of launch?Letusknowin thecomments or share yourthoughtsdirectlyonTwitter and onHiveat @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

[H/T: Nintendo Life]