Leaked LEGO Zelda Set Seemingly Confirmed

Earlier this month, a LEGO set based on Nintendo's The Legend of Zelda franchise seemingly leaked online. While the set certainly seemed authentic, it was unclear if this was actually a leaked product, or a fan-made facsimile. As of this writing, LEGO has yet to confirm the set's existence, but it seems the company is taking steps to remove unofficial images from the internet. According to reporting by Nintendo Life, the Nintendo Prime YouTube channel was hit with a copyright strike for featuring images of the set. Simply put, that wouldn't have happened if the set wasn't real!

Since debuting back in 1986, The Legend of Zelda franchise has had a number of beloved games, and the leaked LEGO set is actually based on two of the most popular: Ocarina of Time and Breath of the Wild. From the leaked images, it seems that the set will include three mini-figs in total. Two of those will be based on Link's designs from Ocarina of Time and Breath of the Wild, and the third will be based on Princess Zelda's design from the latter game. The set will also include pieces that can be used to make The Great Deku Tree resemble its appearance in either game. It's unclear if this set will be a one-off design based on the Zelda franchise, or the first of many. There's no shortage of games to pull from, but it likely will depend on how successful the first set is.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, a sequel to Breath of the Wild, is set to release in May. It's possible this set could get an official announcement around that same time, but it's impossible to say for sure. The timing would make perfect sense, even if Zelda fans might have a bit less money in their pockets at that point. Hopefully LEGO won't keep fans waiting too much longer before making this announcement official!

