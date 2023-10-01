The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Freebies Available for All Switch Owners

Nintendo has given out a handful of freebies in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for all Switch users. Generally speaking, it's not all that surprising to see Nintendo hand out free Switch items for various games. A lot of times, though, these goodies end up being locked behind a subscription paywall of some sort, which typically happens to be Nintendo Switch Online. Fortunately, this new in-game gear for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has been made available to all Switch owners, assuming that they have an internet connection.

Rather than being given away in the Switch eShop, these new items for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom are being doled out on the Switch News channel. Once users visit this app, they'll be able to find a story related to Tears of the Kingdom that says, "Lost in the dark? Time for your cooking to shine!" After hitting the play button on this icon, those who own The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will then find that they've been gifted three glowing cave fish and two brightcaps the next time that they boot up the game. With these items, players will be able to craft a new food item that will aid them while exploring various dark caves around Hyrule.

"Spelunking without a light source in Hyrule can be a tricky business. Not only is it hard to see where you're going, but bumping into things in the darkness can have unpleasant consequences! This time, we're taking a look at how cooking can help you find your way in caves or the Depths," says Nintendo's official description of these free goods. "Strange as it seems, cooking some of the glowing cave fish and brightcaps found in caves throughout Hyrule will give you a meal which, when eaten, will cause Link to glow! Granted, the effect doesn't last forever, nor will it illuminate an entire cave, but there'll be enough light to help you find your way. Start the game and you'll get some free ingredients to kickstart your culinary experiments. Cook these up together and you'll be able to make a Fish and Mushroom Skewer with a glow effect! The next time you find yourself stuck in a dark area, consider eating a light meal!"

All in all, these free items in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom aren't going to completely change one's experience when playing the game. In fact, they only have a specific use in one particular area of Tears of the Kingdom, which means that players won't be able to use these ingredients to buff themselves drastically. Still, it's cool to see Nintendo giving out free items of any sort for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and hopefully, it will be a trend that will only end up continuing as time goes on.

