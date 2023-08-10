The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Dethroned as Best Game of 2023

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is no longer the best game of 2023, at least according to Metacritic. When The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel came out back in May, it earned a 96 on Metacritic, making it one of the highest-rated games of all time. As a result, many assumed it would be the highest-rated game come the end of the year. A few months later, it's already been dethroned, at least temporarily. Right now, there's a new game sitting at a 97 on Metacritic. That little game is Baldur's Gate 3.

At the moment of writing this, there are 145 critic reviews of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on Metacritic. There is only 17 for Baldur's Gate 3. Typically, the more reviews come in, the more a score for a game falters. Chances are Baldur's Gate 3 will eventually dip to at least 96, if not 95 or even lower. In other words, this may only be a temporary victory for the RPG, but it's still impressive nonetheless.

Developed and published by Larian Studios, Baldur's Gate 3 was released initially in 2020 via Early Access. However, it only fully launched on August 3 via the PC and PC only. It is scheduled to come to PS5 on September 6 and Xbox Series X at an undisclosed date, but right now if you want to play the RPG it can only be played on PC, which is the most optimal platform for it and helps with this critical achievement.

"Gather your party and return to the Forgotten Realms in a tale of fellowship and betrayal, sacrifice and survival, and the lure of absolute power," reads an official blurb about the game. "Mysterious abilities are awakening inside you, drawn from a mind flayer parasite planted in your brain. Resist, and turn darkness against itself. Or embrace corruption, and become ultimate evil. From the creators of Divinity: Original Sin 2 comes a next-generation RPG, set in the world of Dungeons & Dragons."

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. What's the best game of 2023? is it The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom or Baldur's Gate 3 or something else like Final Fantasy 16, Resident Evil 2 Remake, Street Fighter 6, Diablo 4, or Hi-Fi Rush?