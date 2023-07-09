The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Discounted to Lowest Price Yet

Nintendo's action-adventure title The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has been discounted to its lowest value so far since launching roughly two months ago. By all accounts, Tears of the Kingdom has been a smash-hit as it is already one of the highest-selling and best-reviewed games of 2023. For those that still haven't picked up the "Game of the Year" frontrunner, though, a new deal on the latest Zelda installment might just be too good to pass up.

Over on Amazon, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is now being sold for only $51.99. For most games, this might not represent a huge discount, but since Tears of the Kingdom typically retails for $69.99, this is roughly a 25% discount. As mentioned, this also happens to be the best sale that TotK has seen so far as its previous low on Amazon saw it coming in at $59.88. It's worth noting that this offer only applies to the physical version of the game, as the digital edition is still being sold for its usual fare.

One big reason why you might want to capitalize on a sale like this for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is because Nintendo almost never discounts its own first-party releases. For example, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is currently worth the same amount on Amazon as Tears of the Kingdom despite having launched over six years ago. As such, whenever these deals come about for Nintendo's own games, it's always wise to take advantage of them if you're able to. In all likelihood, Tears of the Kingdom won't be getting a better deal than this for quite some time, so if you've been looking to play it, now might be the time to throw down your money.

