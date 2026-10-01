Funko Rolls Out New POP! Figures of Clayface, Demon Slayer, Dune, and More

The last 24 hours have surely been an overwhelming time for Funko collectors. A slew of new POP! figures opened for pre-order on September 30, but it was easy to miss, considering all the news coming out on New York Comic Con limited-edition exclusives.

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Characters from Marvel, Star Wars, Adventure Time, The Real Ghostbusters, Over the Garden Wall, Something is Killing the Children, Hazbin Hotel, and Terrifier 2 were all announced on September 30. Funko kept adding to the list on October 1, debuting figures from Rilakkuma, Solo Leveling, One Piece, and Lloromannic.

All of these figures are limited to a certain number of pieces and then they’re gone. To enter the booth and purchase them, Funko requires NYCC attendees to make a reservation online. While some exclusive figures do show up online after the convention, your best bet to get the ones you want is to go to NYCC.

If that’s not possible, settle for these new pre-orders instead. I’ve been looking forward to Clayface and am excited to see DC swerve into the body horror space, so it’s great to see a POP! of him with his melty face in this batch of pre-orders. I’m also excited to see a new Demon Slayer Mystery Mini set, as it’s one of my favorite anime series of the last decade. These figures are so cute and would be perfect on a desk or bookshelf.

Matt Hagan/Clayface

Releases November 2026 | $14.99

I admit I have never read a Clayface storyline, but after seeing the trailer for the new movie, it makes me want to go back and do just that. I do love a good tragic story. This Funko depicts Hagan in one of his mildly deformed states, with reddened, drooping eyes. We all know it gets worse if you’ve seen the trailer, but one of those forms might be harder to look at on your collectibles shelf. He measures 3.75 inches tall and releases in November.

Specialty Series KPop Demon Hunters Mira

Releases October 2026 | $14.99

The KPop Demon Hunters craze has died down since last year, but the core fandom remains. That’s exactly who this new POP! series is for. There are plenty of KPDH POPs! in their signature outfits, but these show off the girls in their fabulous black leather look. The first one to be released is Mira. She’s 3.75 inches tall, and she comes out this month. We’ll update you as soon as pre-orders open for the other two gals.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Mystery Minis

Releases December 2026 | $27.99 (4-Pack)

I have a soft spot for mini-figures as I can fit more of them on my shelves, so these Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Mystery Minis are made for me. The collection includes 12 figures, including Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu, Inosuke, and more. Like all of Funko’s blind box sets, there is a chase figure to find, so keep that in mind. I’d be happy to get any of them, but I admit I have a soft spot for Nezuko, so I hope I’m lucky enough to get her.

Dune 3 Collection

Releases October 2026 | $14.99-$34.99

As a fan of the Dune books, I can tell you that things get even more violent in Dune Part 3, which comes out this December. This POP! collection features several of the characters, including Paul, Alia, Chani, and a POP! Moment figure of Paul riding a sandworm. All single figures are $14.99, while the POP! Moment figure is $34.99, and all are due to be released this month. I have fairly equal love for most of Dune’s characters, but that bloody Alia is a must-have for me.

Hazbin Hotel Vox (Hot Topic Exclusive)

Available Now | $15.90

Vox from Hazbin Hotel is the only figure on this list that isn’t a pre-order. It’s also an exclusive unique to Hot Topic. The retailer is running a BOGO 30% off sale right now, so if you want to grab something else for the collection while you shop, you can score a nice discount. Vox is in stock now and will ship out ASAP.