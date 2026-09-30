Tons of New Funko Pop! Figures Just Opened for Pre-Order

Funko Pop! collectors truly need a spreadsheet to keep up with the sheer number of new Pop! figures coming out. Today alone, 28 new figures opened for pre-order, spanning anime, Disney, Marvel, and even the NBA.

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A few of my personal picks include Jack Frost from the Shin Megami Tensei series, since I love all things Persona; a 6-inch Iron Giant cradling Hogarth in one hand from the charming film of the same name; and an adorable heart-eyed Elbaph Sanji from One Piece. I appreciate that Funko covers all my fandoms equally (plus other fandoms I’ve probably never even heard of!).

All the Pops! in this pre-order batch are due for release between October and December, so you won’t have long to wait. At least it’ll distract you for a bit while you wait for the newly announced Marvel figures from New York Comic-Con to pop up for pre-order online.

Funko Pop! New Pre-Orders