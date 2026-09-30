Tons of New Funko Pop! Figures Just Opened for Pre-Order

Funko Pop! collectors truly need a spreadsheet to keep up with the sheer number of new Pop! figures coming out. Today alone, 28 new figures opened for pre-order, spanning anime, Disney, Marvel, and even the NBA.
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A few of my personal picks include Jack Frost from the Shin Megami Tensei series, since I love all things Persona; a 6-inch Iron Giant cradling Hogarth in one hand from the charming film of the same name; and an adorable heart-eyed Elbaph Sanji from One Piece. I appreciate that Funko covers all my fandoms equally (plus other fandoms I’ve probably never even heard of!).
All the Pops! in this pre-order batch are due for release between October and December, so you won’t have long to wait. At least it’ll distract you for a bit while you wait for the newly announced Marvel figures from New York Comic-Con to pop up for pre-order online.
Funko Pop! New Pre-Orders
- Disney Readers Belle With Book — $14.99
- Disney Readers Olaf With Book — $14.99
- Naruto Readers Jiraiya — $14.99
- Disney’s Treasure Planet Jim Hawkins — $14.99
- Disney’s Treasure Planet Long John Silver — $14.99
- Hello Kitty Badtz-Maru Outer Space — $16.99
- Iron Giant VHS Figure With Case — $24.99
- Iron Giant With Hogarth — $24.99
- Marvel Miles Morales in Bedroom — $24.99
- Marvel Weapon X Program Sabretooth — $14.99
- Marvel Weapon X Program Weapon H — $24.99
- Marvel Weapon X Program Wolverine — $19.99
- Marvel Weapon X Program X-23 — $14.99
- NBA 76ers Tyrese Maxey — $14.99
- NBA Lakers Austin Reaves — $14.99
- NBA Mavericks Cooper Flagg — $14.99
- NBA Piston Cade Cunningham (Home) – $14.99
- NBA Rockets Kevin Durant — $14.99
- One Piece Elbaph Monkey D. Luffy — $14.99
- One Piece Elbaph Nami Deluxe — $29.99
- One Piece Elbaph Sanji — $14.99
- One Piece Elbaph Usopp — $14.99
- One Piece Elbaph Zorro — $14.99
- Sanrio Hello Kitty and Friends Lunar New Year Bitty Pop! — $17.99
- Shin Megami Tensei Jack Frost — $14.99
- Spider-Man With Desk Premium — $19.99
- Tom and Jerry Gokko Jerry — $14.99
- Tom and Jerry Gokko Tom — $14.99