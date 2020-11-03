Adidas Star Wars: The Mandalorian Sneaker Collection Drops Tomorrow

Sadly, Adidas' ridiculously awesome Boba Fett Top Ten Hi sold out in seconds back in September, but fans of Star Wars: The Mandalorian have another big sneaker release to look forward to. In fact, an entire collection of adidas Original silhouettes based on elements from the Disney+ series are on the way, and your chance to grab them is happening tomorrow, November 4th. The adidas The Mandalorian collection will be available to purchase here at adidas starting Wednesday, November 4th at 8am PST (11am EST). The collection includes designs based on The Mandalorian's armor, the Darksaber, and, of course, Baby Yoda. As you'll see in the image gallery below, several of the designs reference key moments from Season 1. The adidas The Mandalorian collection are priced between $70 and $150, but be prepared to pay a lot more than that if you need to grab them on sites like eBay or StockX after they sell out. Note that the adidas sneakers were announced as part of Disney's Mando Mondays events, which are taking place each week through December 21st. You can keep tabs on all of the new The Mandalorian merch releases right here. Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 is now streaming on Disney+. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

NMD_R1 The Mandalorian Shoes "Upgrade your armor just like the Mandalorian with these beskar steel Mandalore inspired NMD shoes. Part of Star Wars: The Mandalorian Collection, where iconic adidas silhouettes are transformed into the galaxy's greatest characters and moments. Designed with silver details and tongue logo, reflecting his durable armor. Inside, see the sockliner show off a special print to celebrate the series." The NMD_R1 The Mandalorian Shoes will be available here at adidas for $140. prevnext

NMD_R1 The Mandalorian Shoes #2 "The Mandalore is a creed, a way of life when you decide to put the uniform on. A collaboration with Star Wars and Lucasfilm that brings together a collection from Star Wars: The Mandalorian. These NMD_R1 shoes are based on the galaxy's most formidable bounty hunter, Mando. The heel tab confirms this is the way of life, with a helmet inspired design and all-over armor print." The NMD_R1 Mando shoes will be available here at adidas for $120. prevnext

ZX 2K Boost Mudhorn Shoes "The symbolic creature that paved the way, the Mudhorn proved to be a mighty challenge for the Mandalorian. This ZX 2K Boost takes inspiration from the Child and Mandalorian's epic battle and a story so true to finding the way. Shades of brown, green and speckled print bring these characters together and symbolize the bond between the clan of the two. Made with a unique sockliner that tributes the iconic scene. Bestow the Mudhorn signet, just like Mando with the tongue logo." ZX 2K Boost Mudhorn Shoes will be available here at adidas for $150. prevnext

Gazelle Darksaber Shoes "From the Star Wars: The Mandalorian Collection, debuting nine shoes tributed to the galaxy's greatest characters and moments from the series, see the Gazelle shoes appear as if they are the Darksaber. Making an unexpected return, the Darksaber is a one of a kind black bladed lightsaber. Designed with glowing 3-Stripes that honor the sword. If you know, you know." The Gazelle Darksaber shoes will be available here at adidas for $100. prevnext

The Child Superstar Shoes "From Star Wars: The Mandalorian Collection, these Superstar shoes join a collection of nine silhouettes dedicated to the galaxy's greatest characters and moments. Though 50 years old, the cutest bounty in the galaxy brings curiosity and mystery to the galaxy. Now, not all species or shoes age the same. This Superstar celebrates 50 years of it's iconic design with inspiration from the most adorable 50 year old you'll ever see and says "The Child, 50th anniversary" in Aurebesh." The Child Superstar shoes will be available here at adidas for $90. prevnext