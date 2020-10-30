Mando Mondays Week 2: A Bounty of Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 Merch

Disney's first official Mando Mondays event took place on October 26th, offering a bounty of new toys, collectibles, books, and more for Star Wars: The Mandalorian. However, things will likely be kicked up a notch now that Season 2 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian has premiered on Disney+.

Below you'll find details on the release schedule, what to expect, and where all of the new products will be available. You'll also find a breakdown of the new items from the first Mando Mondays event along with the items from Week 2 when they become available.

Mando Mondays Release Dates and Times

Mando Mondays events will occur each week through December 21st. The second wave of Mando Mondays products are expected to debut Monday, November 2nd around 10am PST (1pm EST) with pre-orders going live at 1pm PST (4pm EST).

Mando Mondays: What to Expect

We're expecting even more Hasbro Black Series, Vintage Collection, and Retro Collection figures, Baby Yoda plush, Funko Pops, and so on in week two. However, now that Season 2 of The Mandalorian has premiered on Disney+, we might start to see more products that focus on plot points from S2 episodes.

Where Will the Mando Mondays Merch Be on Sale?

Mando Mondays toys, collectibles, clothing, games and more will be available via the retailers below. Note that many of the upcoming Mando Mondays items will be retailer exclusives.

Mando Mondays Featured Products Week 1:

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 is live on Disney+ now. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

