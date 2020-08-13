Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice Halloween Decorations for 2020

We are rapidly approaching the best time of the year to be a Tim Burton fan, and Halloween 2020 is shaping up to be better than most as far as merch is concerned. More on that in a bit, but the latest addition to the lineup is a fantastic new collection of Beetlejuice items at Spirit Halloween.

The new collection includes an LED hanging marquee Beetlejuice sign, "Here Lies Beetlejuice Tombstone", LED figures of Adam, Barbara, and Shrunken Head Guy, and more. There's even an inflatable 8.9-foot Sandworm lawn decoration that's slightly more affordable than the 9.5-foot version from Home Depot that includes an animated tongue. You can browse through the entire Beetlejuice collection of merch for Halloween 2020 here at Spirit Halloween.

Note that Home Depot also has several new The Nightmare Before Christmas decorations in this year - including a 70-inch animated Sally. You can take a look at what's available right here.

As for the rest of the big Tim Burton merch releases for Halloween, we've already covered some of our favorites:

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.