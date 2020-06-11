It's Showtime for Beetlejuice in 4K Blu-ray

Tim Burton's beloved 1988 film Beetlejuice is finally coming to 4K Ultra HD, and superfans don't have to settle for the standard release. A collector's edition giftset has also been announced that includes The Handbook for the Recently Deceased (with... collectible chalk), a Beetlejuice poster, a glow in the dark embroidered patch, and special edition packaging.

The Beetlejuice 4K Blu-ray collector's edition gift set is an Amazon exclusive that you can pre-order right here for $49.99. You won't be charged until it ships, and you'll automatically get any discounts that occur during the pre-order period. Odds are this set will be discounted, so you'll be good to go when it happens. The standard edition is available to pre-order here at Best Buy for $27.99. We wouldn't be surprised if Best Buy eventually gets an exclusive SteelBook edition since they always seem to launch one for big Blu-ray releases. Keep tabs on that link.

A list of special features for the Beetlejuice 4K Blu-ray isn't available at the time of writing. A release date hasn't been announced either, but something around Halloween would be fitting.

On a related note, Funko's Funkoween in May event included a lot of fun and frightening Pop figures, but the week was dominated by Tim Burton. That's not surprising since Tim Burton films produce some of the most popular Pops. The event included waves from Edward Scissorhands, Corpse Bride, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and Beetlejuice.

The Beetlejuice wave includes the ghosts of Barbara and Adam Maitland with the scary face transformations that they used in an attempt to scare the Deetz family away from their home. As you can see, Funko really went all out with them. Pre-orders for both figures are available in the links below.

The official synopsis for Beetlejuice reads:

"After Barbara (Geena Davis) and Adam Maitland (Alec Baldwin) die in a car accident, they find themselves stuck haunting their country residence, unable to leave the house. When the unbearable Deetzes (Catherine O'Hara, Jeffrey Jones) and teen daughter Lydia (Winona Ryder) buy the home, the Maitlands attempt to scare them away without success. Their efforts attract Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton), a rambunctious spirit whose "help" quickly becomes dangerous for the Maitlands and innocent Lydia."

