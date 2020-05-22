Funko's New Beetlejuice Pops Continue Their Tim Burton Funkoween Love Fest

Funko's Funkoween in May event concludes today, May 22nd. We've seen a lot of new fun and frightening Pop figures, but the week was dominated by Tim Burton. That's not surprising since Tim Burton films produce some of the most popular Pops. At this point we've seen Funkoween Pop figure waves for Edward Scissorhands, Corpse Bride, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and now the 1988 film Beetlejuice.

The Beetlejuice wave includes the ghosts of Barbara and Adam Maitland with the scary face transformations that they used in an attempt to scare the Deetz family away from their home. As you can see, Funko really went all out with them. Pre-orders for both figures are available in the links below.

The other big Funkoween winner was Disney, who teamed up with Tim Burton on The Nightmare Before Christmas Pop figure wave but also had waves based on The Haunted Mansion, Hocus Pocus, and Spooky Mickey and Witchy Minnie. You can keep tabs on all of the new Funko releases right here.

In other Funko news, Entertainment Earth is also in the midst of a massive buy one, get one 50% off Funko Pop event that includes all of the Disney and Tim Burton Funko Pops that you can handle. It's one of the biggest Funko Pop sales of the year, and you can learn all about it right here.

The official synopsis for Beetlejuice reads:

"After Barbara (Geena Davis) and Adam Maitland (Alec Baldwin) die in a car accident, they find themselves stuck haunting their country residence, unable to leave the house. When the unbearable Deetzes (Catherine O'Hara, Jeffrey Jones) and teen daughter Lydia (Winona Ryder) buy the home, the Maitlands attempt to scare them away without success. Their efforts attract Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton), a rambunctious spirit whose "help" quickly becomes dangerous for the Maitlands and innocent Lydia."

