Check Out This Dungeons & Dragons Demilich Resin Dice Holder From Diamond Select Toys (Exclusive)

It has been an exciting year for the Dungeons & Dragons franchise, which has enjoyed a nice bump in visibility tied to a fan-favorite movie adaptation. Diamond Select Toys is helping D&D wrap up the year in style by offering a pre-order for a Demilich resin dice holder, of which you can see the first official images below. A demilich, or a lich which had gotten so powerful it no longer needed its physical body to be effective, is a long-running piece of D&D lore and, conveniently for Diamond, the perfect shape and scale to make into a fancy tumbler.

Basically (and inexpertly, so please defer to the Forgotten Realms Wiki for more details), a lich is a powerful being that remains on the mortal plane after death, continuing their pursuit of magic as an undead being. A demilich is a lich who manages to craft a number of soul gems -- a way to concentrate power without the need for a body to host it.

The result is, almost always, some bejeweled skull or another, and that's what we've got here. Since the dice holder is made from resin, it's one of the cheapest ways to make the jewels look both real and durable, rather than cheap and breakable. You can also have a little fun with the whole "flaming skull" aesthetic, becuase while we joked it's the size and shape of a tumbler, there isn't a big hole in the top of the skull. Rather, the bejeweled skull sits atop the flames, and when you remove it, the dice are inside, resting in a little alcove of darkness.

Preorders begin tomorrow at the Diamond Select Toys website.

Here's the official product description:

Dungeons & Dragons Demilich Resin Dice Holder

A Diamond Select Toys release! A disembodied master sorcerer is now the latest Dungeons & Dragons item from DST! There is no cooler way to store your dice than inside a flaming human skull with faux-jeweled teeth and eyes. Measuring approximately 10 inches tall, this resin replica of a Demilich is actually a holder for a set of roleplaying dice! It comes packaged in a full-color box. Dice not included. Limited to 3000 pieces. Designed by Caesar, sculpted by Sandro Luis Sampaio!

Dice Holder SRP: $200

Shipping Summer 2024

Pre-order open 12/22 on Diamondselecttoys.com