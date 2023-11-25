Dungeons & Dragons Movie Star Confident That Sequel Will Happen

The star of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves hasn't heard any specifics about a sequel, but he's "confident" one will get made. Earlier this week, Chris Pine sat down with various outlets, including ComicBook.com, to talk about Wish, the new animated Disney film coming out this week. In his interview with GamesRadar, Pine was asked about the prospects of a sequel to Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. "I've heard some rumors about it," Pine said. "But I don't know anything yet. But I feel pretty confident that it may happen." When asked if he'd return for a sequel, Pine replied "Absolutely."

The Dungeons & Dragons movie launched earlier this year to strong reviews but a smaller-than-expected box office. The movie earned a 91% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but only made $208 million at the box office, leading many to wonder if Dungeons & Dragons would end up as a one-off movie instead of the first of a planned franchise. Although a Dungeons & Dragons TV show is in development for Paramount+, there's been no word on a timeline for the show since the movie came out.

Still, Paramount CEO Brian Robbins didn't dismiss the possibility of a sequel to Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, noting that "We've got to figure out a way to make it for less" when talking to Variety about possibly expanding the movie into a full-blown franchise. The movie also benefits from being tied to an ever-growing tabletop and video game franchise that generated what's almost certainly one of the top video games of all time.

We'll see whether a Dungeons & Dragons sequel will happen. Meanwhile, Disney's Wish is in theaters now.