Dungeons & Dragons Announces Two New Books for 2024, New Core Rulebooks Release Date Revealed

Dungeons & Dragons has announced two new adventure books for 2024. Today during a panel at PAX Unplugged, Wizards of the Coast announced Vecna: Eve of Ruin and Quests From the Infinite Staircase, two new adventure-themed books that will be released in 2024. Vecna: Eve of Ruin is a campaign that takes players up to Level 20 in a multiversal adventure against Vecna, while Quests From the Infinite Staircase features updated classic adventures in an anthology format similar to Tales From the Yawning Portal. Quests From the Infinite Staircase also introduces a new "cosmic level" bad guy into the D&D canon. Vecna: Eve of Ruin will be released on May 21, 2024, while Quests From the Infinite Staircase will be released on July 24, 2024.

Also announced was Descent Into the Caverns of Tsojcanth, a new single session adventure that can be played at stores and conventions. This is the first of several adventures meant to "celebrate play" that will be released at Wizards, and can even be played in a tournament-style format.

Wizards of the Coast also announced The Making Of Original Dungeons & Dragons, a retrospective historical account of the making of the original D&D game, complete with notations about the original rulebooks. This book will be over 500 pages long. The Making of Original Dungeons & Dragons will be released on June 18, 2024.

During the panel, D&D design team representatives also mentioned several bits of new information about the upcoming 2024 Core Rulebook release, including that the new Monster Manual will feature an Arch Hag and an Ooze of Annihilation, both of which will have CRs above 20. They also teased that the upcoming celebration of D&D's 50th anniversary will extend into 2025 as well. The 2024 Core Rulebooks will also be released on May 21, 2024. You'll should be able to pre-order them here on Amazon in the near future.