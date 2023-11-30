Dungeons & Dragons Adds Two Ghostfire Gaming Adventures to D&D Beyond

Wizards of the Coast is adding more third-party content to D&D Beyond. Today, Wizards of the Coast announced a partnership with Ghostfire Gaming to add two new products to D&D Beyond in the coming weeks. Grim Hollow: Lairs of Etharis is available for purchase now, while Dungeons of Drakkenheim, a full-length campaign adventure created by the popular Dungeon Dudes YouTube channel, is available for pre-sale for release in December. The locations, maps, and monsters from both books will be available on D&D Beyond, along with feats, spells, magic items, and even item crafting options.

Ghostfire Gaming is an Australian TTRPG publisher that has produced several well-received and expertly designed 5E campaign supplements and adventures. The most notable of these is Grim Hollow, a horror-themed setting that was originally released with a slew of subclasses and player mechanics. Ghostfire Gaming also teamed up with the creators of the Dungeon Dudes channel to bring Dungeons of Drakkenheim to life after the world was featured in a still-ongoing Actual Play campaign. The original Kickstarter for Dungeons of Drakkenheim raised over $1.2 million back in 2021.

This marks the second set of significant third-party content to be added to D&D Beyond in recent months. Wizards of the Coast previously released Tal'Dorei Campaign Setting Reborn by Darrington Press on D&D Beyond, adding additional Critical Role content to the website in addition to Critical Role-themed adventures and campaign setting books published by Wizards of the Coast. A press release from Wizards noted that more content from third-party creators was on the horizon.

"It's incredibly important to us to showcase the ingenuity of the D&D community, and we're excited to share the love of fantasy roleplaying with more fans by bringing the Dungeon Dudes and Ghostfire Gaming to D&D Beyond," said Marjory Laymon, Vice President of D&D Beyond Product and Tech at Wizards of the Coast. "This is just the first step as we've got even more surprises planned for next year as we celebrate the 50th Anniversary of D&D."

"Grim Hollow and Drakkenheim really are passion projects for Ghostfire and the Dungeon Dudes, respectively, with rich worlds meant to be explored and have stories woven within," said Ben Byrne, Creative Content Director at Ghostfire Gaming. "That so many new D&D fans will be introduced to them through D&D Beyond is incredibly humbling."