Disney Launches Protective Cloth Face Masks Featuring Your Favorite Characters

As we continue to practice social distancing during the coronavirus crisis, the CDC has recommended that cloth face masks be worn in public. As the our time in quarantine stretches on, several companies have started to release masks with a little flair, and you can now count Disney among them. They've just released a line of reusable cloth face masks featuring themes based on our favorite Disney, Star Wars, Marvel and Pixar characters.

What's more, Disney will donating all of the profits from the masks to Medshare (up to $1 million) until September 30th. They are also donating one million cloth face masks for Medshare to distribute to "children and families in underserved and vulnerable communities across the U.S.".

Pre-orders of the masks are available now through shopDisney in 4-packs for $19.99 in small, medium, and large sizes. Designs include Baby Yoda, R2-D2, Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Disney Princesses, Toy Story, The Hulk, and more.

Note that the masks aren't expected to arrive until June, which is a bit disappointing, but it seems as though we will be dealing with this COVID-19 business for quite some time to come.

“Disney’s donations will make a tremendous impact in the communities we serve,” Charles Redding, CEO and president of MedShare, said in the statement. “Their contribution of one million Disney cloth face masks will be provided to families in underserved communities and organizations working to limit the spread of COVID-19, while their monetary donation will be used to support the medical community’s ongoing efforts to provide lifesaving care to those who need it most.”

