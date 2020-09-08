Disney Launches Limited Release Face Masks for The Nightmare Before Christmas and Mulan

A little over a week ago, Disney added new cloth face masks to their collection that featured designs based on The Haunted Mansion, Space Mountain, It's a Small World, and Enchanted Tiki Room attractions. Now they're adding three more designs based on The Nightmare Before Christmas, the brand new Mulan live-action film, and Mickey and Minnie Mouse Halloween.

The masks come in 2-packs for $11.99 at shopDisney, and each mask in the set features a unique design that you can grab via the following links: Jack Skellington and Sally for The Nightmare Before Christmas, Mulan on horseback and an allover Mulan print, and an allover jack-o'-lantern print featuring Mickey and Minnie / "Boo!" with Mickey icon candy. Disney notes that these new masks are "new and improved" with a better fit and a lightweight fabric that "provides increased breathability". What's more, all three packs are limited release items, so grab your size while you still can. Needless to say, Disney's masks have been super popular. In fact, they recently crossed the $1 million donation mark that they set for the masks at launch:

"Disney is donating one million cloth face masks for children and families in underserved and vulnerable communities across the U.S. that will be distributed by MedShare (www.medshare.org). Due to overwhelming demand, we're also thrilled to share that we have reached our goal of raising $1 million in profits from the sales of our cloth face masks, which will be donated to MedShare to support the medical community's ongoing efforts to provide lifesaving care to those in need."

On a related note, another big wave of new Disney face masks have arrived with official designs that include Disney Princesses, Pixar characters, Marvel characters and more. Oh, and there are a ton of new The Child (aka Baby Yoda) masks from Star Wars: The Mandalorian to choose from.

The collection is available to pre-order here at BoxLunch and here at Hot Topic for $12.90 to $14.90 each with shipping slated for sometime in early October.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.