Disney Releases New Mickey Mouse and Parks Attractions Cloth Face Masks

Disney's cloth face mask collection has been wildly popular, and today they added the first new designs since the initial wave launched back in April. These designs include four new Mickey Mouse options and four that are based on popular Disney Parks attractions.

The Disney Parks attractions 4-pack includes designs based on The Haunted Mansion wallpaper, Space Mountain, It's a Small World, and José and His Feathered Friends from Walt Disney's Enchanted Tiki Room. You can order the set here at shopDisney in sizes that range from youth small to adult extra large for $19.99. Needless to say, The Haunted Mansion mask would pair perfectly with items in their new The Haunted Mansion Halloween fashion collection.

The new Mickey Mouse set offers four new styles that go beyond the original Mickey and Minnie Mouse set that Disney launched in April. The new set is available to order here for $19.99. The original set is available to order here for the same price.

You can shop Disney's entire lineup of masks right here. The collection includes styles based on Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, Disney Princesses, and more.

Note that Disney will donating all of the profits from the masks to Medshare (up to $1 million) until September 30th. They are also donating one million cloth face masks for Medshare to distribute to "children and families in underserved and vulnerable communities across the U.S.".

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.