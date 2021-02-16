Disney Launches a Winnie the Pooh 95th Anniversary Collection at Hot Topic

Disney has teamed up with Hot Topic and Her Universe to launch a fashion collection that celebrates 95 years of Winnie the Pooh. The collection features t-shirts, tanks, skirts, shorts, cardigans, and even a pair of sneakers. Naturally, everything in the collection is adorable.

You can shop Hot Topic's entire Winnie the Pooh Collection right here, and all of the new Her Universe-designed styles are available in standard and plus sizes. Highlights include the embroidered denim skirtall with Pooh and honey on the pockets, the Winnie the Pooh balloon ride suspender skirt, the mom shorts featuring Pooh, Tigger, and Piglet, and the chibi Pooh lace up sneakers.

The collection also includes an embroidered Pooh balloon ride open cardigan with "hunny" pots and bees, which is available here in standard and plus sizes for $54.90 and $59.90 respectively. Similar cardigans from other Hot Topic collections have sold out quickly, so reserve one in your size while you can.

Previously released items in Hot Topic's Winnie the Pooh collection include Loungefly bags, jewelry, embroidered mom jeans and more. You can browse through it all right here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.