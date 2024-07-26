New Mattel MOTU Pre-Orders: Vypor, Clawful, Spikor, and More

Mattel MOTU Origins, Masterverse, and Turtles of Grayskull Figures

Mattel has launched a random assortment of new Masters of the Universe figures in the Origins, Masterverse, and Turtles of Grayskull lineups. Among these new releases you’ll find Vyper, Clawful, Spilor, Hordak, Trap-Jaw and more. It’s quite a large wave, which is standard practice for Mattel’s MOTU drops, but we’ve listed everything below complete with pre-order links. Note that U.S. shipping is free on orders $59+ at Entertainment Earth.

Masters of the Universe Turtles of Grayskull Pre-Orders:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Masters of the Universe Origins Turtles of Grayskull Wave 4 Action Figure Case of 4 – See at Entertainment Earth

Masters of the Universe Origins Turtles of Grayskull Wave 4 Hordak Action Figure – See at Entertainment Earth

Masters of the Universe Origins Turtles of Grayskull Wave 4 Stealth Ninja He-Man Action Figure – See at Entertainment Earth

Masters of the Universe Origins Turtles of Grayskull Wave 4 Stealth Ninja Leonardo Action Figure – See at Entertainment Earth

Masters of the Universe Origins Turtles of Grayskull Wave 4 April O’Neil Action Figure – See at Entertainment Earth

Masters of the Universe Origins Pre-orders:

Masters of the Universe Origins Wave 20 Action Figure Case of 4 – See at Entertainment Earth

Masters of the Universe Origins Vypor Action Figure – Fan Channel Exclusive – See at Entertainment Earth

Masters of the Universe Origins Core Wave 20 Cartoon Collection Clawful Action Figure – See at Entertainment Earth

Masters of the Universe Origins Core Wave 20 Cartoon Collection Spikor Action Figure – See at Entertainment Earth

Masters of the Universe Origins Core Wave 20 Trap Jaw Action Figure – See at Entertainment Earth



Masters of the Universe Masterverse Pre-orders:

What is the Masters of the Universe/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover about?

The description of Masters of the Universe/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles of Grayskull reads, “When the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles came across Krang and Shredder making a deal with some otherworldly ‘demon-mage’ named Skeletor, things got hella-weird and they ended up in ETERNIA! It turns out, when you mix Utrom mutagen with demon magic you get a nasty purple poison—and it’s brought Eternia to the brink of chaos. So, Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo are teaming up with the Masters of the Universe to kick some blue boney butt. The only problem is…He-Man is missing in action.”

“As inevitable as a meet up between He-Man and the Turtles has felt, it took some time getting done! And now that it’s here, I have a huge pile of newly purchased figures, and a bunch of pages for what is one of the most awesome comics I’ve ever gotten to work on,” said Seeley. “To say Freddie and I approached this Dark Horse series with some screaming-our-heads-off-style enthusiasm is underselling it a bit. I can’t wait until you get to read this.”

Masters of the Universe/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles of Grayskull #1 (of 4) will be available in comic shops on September 25th