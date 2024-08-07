Deadpool & Wolverine Funko Pops Add An Exclusive Diamond Ladypool Figure

Funko Diamond Collection Ladypool

Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine has been dominating the box office, and Funko has been capitalizing with a steady stream of Pop figures inspired by the film. Recently, a standard Lady Deadpool / Ladypool was added to the collection and you can pick it up right now here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $59+). However, you might want to grab the Diamond Collection exclusive Ladypool instead. It was just released and can be found right here in the Funko Shop now. Details on previously released Funko Pops in the Deadpool & Wolverine lineup can be found below.

The second wave of Deadpool & Wolverine Funko Pops included Deadpool, Deadpool hearts Wolverine, Kidpool with squirt guns and Pop and Buddy Wolverine with Babypool, and Deadpool with Headpool sets. Pre-orders for all of these figures are live here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon now. Inside the Entertainment Earth link you’ll also find the Deadpool and Wolverine Pops that were released as part of wave 1. You can also find them here on Amazon.

Deadpool & Wolverine Funko Pops Wave 2

What Is Deadpool & Wolverine About?

Deadpool & Wolverine was helmed by Shawn Levy from a script written by Bob’s Burgers‘ Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin, with Deadpool and Deadpool 2 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick also returning to contribute to the script. Not much is known about the plot, but there has been a lot of speculation and exciting teases.

In addition to Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool/Wade Wilson and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, Deadpool & Wolverine will also star Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Emma Corrin, and Matthew Macfadyen.

“I always wanted Hugh to come back,” Reynolds explained in a previous interview with Collider. “My first meeting with Kevin Feige when Disney bought Fox years ago, maybe three years ago, or three and a half, four years ago, I’m not sure, was about doing a movie with the two of us, a Deadpool/Wolverine movie. And that was not possible at the time. And then Hugh just happened to call at that perfect moment and express that he’d be interested in coming back and doing this one more time. And the contents of that conversation, I’ll let Hugh, because I know it’s only inevitable that you and Hugh are going to speak at some point soon, I’m sure. I’ll let Hugh answer that on his own. But he expressed interest in coming back, and then it was my job to take that to Kevin Feige one more time and sell it.”

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing exclusively in theaters.