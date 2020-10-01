Disney's The Nightmare Before Christmas Gets a Fine Jewelry Collection

Every year around this time, fans of Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas have plenty of new fashion options to choose from thanks to wave after wave of products from the likes of shopDisney and Hot Topic. However, Disney went a little fancier for 2020 by partnering with Kay Jewelers on a collection of fine jewelry inspired by the 1993 classic film.

The new designs feature Jack Skellington, Zero, the spiral hill, and "other hauntingly delightful designs set in mostly Sterling Silver with diamonds, black onyx or mother of pearl gemstones". You can shop the entire The Nightmare Before Christmas collection here at Kay Jewelers with prices ranging from $179.99-$399.99. The lineup includes rings, earrings, and necklaces with plenty of sparkle.

The Nightmare Before Christmas line is part of Kay's Disney Treasures jewelry collection, which currently includes pieces based on Mickey Mouse, Winnie the Pooh, Fantasia, The Lion King, and more. You can check out the rest of the Disney Treasures collection right here.

On a related note, Disney recently added three more designs to their face mask collection based on The Nightmare Before Christmas, the brand new Mulan live-action film, and Mickey and Minnie Mouse Halloween.

The masks come in 2-packs for $11.99 at shopDisney, and each mask in the set features a unique design that you can grab via the following links: Jack Skellington and Sally for The Nightmare Before Christmas, Mulan on horseback and an allover Mulan print, and an allover jack-o'-lantern print featuring Mickey and Minnie / "Boo!" with Mickey icon candy. Disney notes that these new masks are "new and improved" with a better fit and a lightweight fabric that "provides increased breathability".

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.