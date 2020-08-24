Disney Launches More The Nightmare Before Christmas Fashions for Halloween

By Sean Fallon

Disney has expanded their collection of new The Nightmare Before Christmas fashions for Halloween 2020 after launching the initial wave earlier this month. The new items include a Jack Skellington and Sally long sleeve t-shirt with your choice of Disneyland or Walt Disney World branding, a Jack Skellington sequined tie-dye hoodie, a Sally tied top, an outstanding Her Universe dress, and more.

You can shop Disney's entire The Nightmare Before Christmas collection right here. You'll find direct links to the new items below followed by a gallery of images.

Jack Skellington Sequined Tie-Dye Pullover Hoodie for Women

The Nightmare Before Christmas Dress for Women by Her Universe

Jack Skellington and Sally Long Sleeve T-Shirt for Adults – Walt Disney World

Jack Skellington and Sally Long Sleeve T-Shirt for Adults – Disneyland

Sally Tied Fashion Top for Women by Her Universe – The Nightmare Before Christmas

Jack Skellington Sweatshirt for Adults – Walt Disney World

Jack Skellington Sweatshirt for Adults – Disneyland

