Disney Villains Assemble Funko Pop Series Continues With Exclusive Maleficent
Funko is nearing the end of a series of Hot Topic exclusive Deluxe Pops that assemble a team of legendary Disney Villains. The fifth Pop of what will eventually be a six Pop figure collection is Maleficent with her pet raven Diablo from Sleeping Beauty. Pre-order details for all of the current Disney Villains Pop figures in the series can be found below. Based on the teaser image, it shouldn't be difficult to figure out which evil-doer will be joining the team as the sixth and final Funko Pop.
- The Emperor's New Groove Pop! Yzma & Kronk ($29.90) – Pre-order at Hot Topic
- The Lion King Pop! Deluxe Scar With Hyenas ($29.90) - Order at Hot Topic
- Hercules Pop! Deluxe Hades With Pain & Panic ($29.90) – Order at Hot Topic
- Disney Funko Villains Assemble Pop! Deluxe Dr. Facilier ($29.90) – Pre-order at Hot Topic
- Disney Villains Assemble Pop! Deluxe Maleficent With Diablo ($29.90) – Pre-order at Hot Topic
Speaking of Funko Pops, you'll want to check out the huge wave of new exclusives that launched this past weekend for New York Comic Con 2022.
