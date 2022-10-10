Disney Villains Assemble Funko Pop Series Continues With Exclusive Maleficent

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Funko is nearing the end of a series of Hot Topic exclusive Deluxe Pops that assemble a team of legendary Disney Villains. The fifth Pop of what will eventually be a six Pop figure collection is Maleficent with her pet raven Diablo from Sleeping Beauty. Pre-order details for all of the current Disney Villains Pop figures in the series can be found below. Based on the teaser image, it shouldn't be difficult to figure out which evil-doer will be joining the team as the sixth and final Funko Pop.

Speaking of Funko Pops, you'll want to check out the huge wave of new exclusives that launched this past weekend for New York Comic Con 2022. You can keep tabs on the latest and greatest Funko Pop releases right here. Some recent headlines include: