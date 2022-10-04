Funko X-Men BAMF Nightcrawler Deluxe Pop Drops As a Previews Exclusive

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Funko is gearing up for their big NYCC 2022 event later this week, but you can warmed up for the exclusives with this X-Men Teleporting Nightcrawler Deluxe Funko Pop that glows-in-the-dark. It's a Previews Exclusive, meaning that you'll only be able to find it at comic shops and specialty retailers while they last. You can pre-order one here at Entertainment Earth for $29.99 (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code FALLFREE22) with a release date set for January 2023.

This PX exclusive X-Men nightcrawler Funko Pop captures Nightcrawler in mid teleport, including the essential "BAMF" sound and purple smoke effect. As noted, this figure glows-in-the-dark, and the effect can be seen in his yellow eyes.

Speaking of X-Men, Hasbro released a ton of Marvel Legends figure exclusives this past weekend as part of their PulseCon 2022 event. One of the highlights is the X-Men Cyclops figure inspired by the 90's animated series in VHS packaging. You can check out the entire PulseCon 2022 Marvel Legends lineup right here. The complete list of releases from the event can be found here.

