Dragon Ball Super and Naruto: Shippuden SDCC 2020 Exclusive Bandai Figure 2-Packs Are up for Pre-Order

A handful of exclusives for what would have been San Diego Comic-Con 2020 have been made available to pre-order, but none of them have been as exciting as Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Super Saiyan Gohan & Piccolo Dragon Stars 2-pack and the Naruto: Shippuden Sasuke Uchiha and Itachi Uchiha Itachi Anime Heroes 2-pack. We have your exclusive first look at them below, along with all of the details on how to get your pre-order in. Keep in mind that quantities on these are limited, so reserve them while you can.

The Dragon Ball Super Super Saiyan Gohan and Piccolo (Cape Version) Dragon Stars Action Figure 2-Pack is available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth (Exclusive) for $49.99 with shipping slated for July. The official description reads:

"These two have an undeniable bond, because Piccolo trained Gohan and prepared him for many of the fights he faced. Dragon Ball Super fans are sure to form a bond with this remarkable Dragon Ball Super Dragon Stars Super Saiyan Gohan and Piccolo Cape Version Action Figure 2-Pack - EE Exclusive as they imagine the biggest DBS battles and moments with these 6 1/2-inch tall figures that boast over 16 points of articulation. Piccolo features a shiny metallic paint deco on the body. Super Saiyan Gohan sports a shiny paint deco with smoke translucent hair and a cape with a shaded gray deco."

The Naruto: Shippuden Itachi and Sasuke Uchiha Anime Heroes Action Figure 2-Pack is available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth (Exclusive) for $49.99 with shipping slated for July. The official description reads:

"Sasuke Uchiha's only goal in life is to acquire the power needed to kill his brother Itachi Uchiha and take vengeance for his family's death. Now, Naruto fans can bring that animosity to their dining-room table and act out battles between the two to their heart's content! The Naruto: Shippuden Anime Heroes Itachi and Sasuke Uchiha Action Figure 2-Pack - Entertainment Earth Exclusive brings you both brothers as terrific 6 1/2-inch tall figures sporting over 16 points of articulation. Both figures feature a metallic paint deco and Sharingan red eyes."

Note that SDCC 2020 will be replaced with Comic-Con@Home, though the items above will feature a standard convention exclusive sticker. The standard Naruto: Shippuden Itachi and Sasuke Uchiha Anime Heroes action figures are also available to order separately via the links below. These figures come without the metallic paint deco and Sharingan red eyes featured in the SDCC exclusive:

The standard Dragon Ball Super Super Saiyan Gohan and Piccolo Dragon Stars figures are available to order individually via the links below. These figures come without the shiny paint deco, smoke translucent hair, and cape with a shaded gray deco featured in the SDCC exclusives:

Super Saiyan Gohan - See on Amazon ($11.71)

Piccolo Version 2 - See on Amazon ($13.74)

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.