Fun Fest 2023 Exclusive Funko Pops Drop Today

If you're a Funko fan that happens to be near their Everett, WA store tomorrow, August 26th, then you can take part in their Fun Fest 2023 block party event from 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. PST. Fun Fest exclusive Pop figures will be sold at the event, but if you can't make it, the good news is that most of the Pops will also be available to order online starting today, August 25th at 9am PT / 12pm ET right here at The Funko Shop.

Highlights include the Inuyasha Kirara & Shippo Funko Pop (with Chase), a The Nightmare Before Christmas Funko 25th anniversary Jack Skellington, a DC Comics Deathstroke with Bo Staff, and a Avatar: The Last Airbender Appa Mini Backpack and Flocked Appa Pop bundle. A full breakdown of the Fun Fest 2023 lineup can be found below.

Inuyasha Kirara & Shippo (chance at Chase)

Overwatch Echo (Hot Rod)

NBX Jack Skellington

DC Comics Deathstroke with Staff

FNAF Photo Negative Glamrock Freddy Action Figure

NBX Oogie Boogie 3-Liter Soda with Glow-in-the-Dark Chase

Pop! Toucan Sam with Fruit Hat

Killer Klowns from Outer Space Bibbo with Pie

Pop! & Bag: Pop! Appa (Flocked) and the Loungefly The Last Airbender Appa Mini Backpack

Nerds Cherry Nerd (Scented) – Show Only

Freddy Funko – Show Only

Note that the these Funko Pops don't appear to have Fun Fest 2023 exclusive stickers, with the possible exception of the show only figures. We expect that stock will be low on some of these releases, so expect sellouts.

While you're at it, make sure to check out the latest Funko Pop exclusives from their weekly Wednesday Pop drops! You can keep up with all of the latest and greatest Funko Pop news right here.