Peaky Blinders Funko Pops Are Finally Here

Odds are we won’t be seeing Oppenheimer Funko Pops anytime soon, but Cillian Murphy is getting a figure of the Tommy Shelby character that he played for six seasons on the hit crime drama Peaky Blinders. The Pops are long overdue given that Peaky Blinders has become an iconic show with a finale that aired over a year ago. On the plus side, Funko made up for lost time with a sizeable wave that includes the main cast.

Pre-orders for the Peaky Blinders Funko Pop lineup are available via the links below. The wave comes as part of Funko’s weekly Wednesday Pop drops, which you can keep track of right here.

Peaky Blinders Movie

After starring in all six seasons of Peaky Blinders, Murphy could be reprising his role as Tommy Shelby one more time. Series creator Steven Knight has talked quite a bit about a Peaky Blinders feature film, set after the events of the series. He has even hinted that some different stories could be set up after the movie, allowing even more Peaky Blinders TV in the future.

“We are in development,” Knight told Variety when asked about the Peaky Blinders movie back in 2021. “It’s a fully formed idea and it has a beginning, middle and end. And I think it’s going to be a fitting conclusion to the story told so far, but from it, there will be things I don’t really call spinoffs, but there will be other TV shows that I hope will come out of [it], that will continue to tell the story of this part of society and this family.”

The original plan was for Peaky Blinders to run for a total of seven seasons, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused those plans to change. Knight’s plan has been to use the movie to finish the story.

All six seasons of Peaky Blinders are streaming on Netflix here in the United States. Oppenheimer is playing in theaters now.