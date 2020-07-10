Funko's Flocked Chewbacca Pop Makes Three of Six in the Star Wars Battle at Echo Base Series

Funko and Disney/Lucasfilm are now halfway through a special six figure Star Wars Pop figure set that celebrates the 40th anniversary of The Empire Strikes Back. This flocked (fuzzy) Chewbacca Pop joins a 6-inch Wampa and Han Solo with an unfortunate Tauntaun Pop that can be joined together to form a large 12-inch set piece once the releases are complete.

Pre-orders are live for the Flocked Chewbacca Pop figure here on Amazon (Exclusive) for $24.99 with shipping slated for September 20th. You can expect the fourth figure to be announced shortly before that launch date. Previous figures in the collection can be ordred via the links below.

Before the Star Wars Battle at Echo Base Funko series got underway, Funko partnered with Disney / Marvel on a similar Avengers Assemble series, which is coming into the home stretch. The most recent release was this Deluxe Thor, bringing us only two Pop figures away from completing the set that will capture the iconic moment from the original Avengers movie when the team assembles for the first time.

Again, these deluxe Pop figures can lock together to form a large display piece (pictured below). The first four Pop figures can be ordered via the following Amazon links for $19.99 each. Given that the Thor Pop arrives on July 24th, we expect to see the Black Widow Pop figure go live any day now.

