Funko’s Wampa Pop Figure Kicks Off a Star Wars Combinable Hoth Set

Last year, Funko partnered with Disney/Marvel and Amazon to release an Avengers Assemble series of Pop figures that can be combined to form a grand 12-inch set piece. At the time of writing, they’re two figures into that wave with Thor, Black Widow, and Captain America set to complete the set by the end of 2020. Today, Funko launched the first Pop figure in a similar combinable wave that’s designed to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and the ice planet of Hoth.

The 6-inch Wampa Pop figure kicks off the Star Wars: Battle at Echo Base Series, and it can be pre-ordered here on Amazon now with a ship date slated for May 16th. Like the Avengers Assemble set before it, the Echo Base series will eventually include six figures, and the teaser image above should give you a pretty good idea about what to expect. Looks like a Pop figure based on the dead tauntaun scene with Han Solo is up next! Odds are that figure will go up for pre-order around the time that the Wampa figure is set to ship.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In related news, the original Star Wars trilogy, prequel trilogy, The Force Awakens, and Rogue One are coming to 4K UHD / Digital Blu-ray on March 31st. All 9-films in The Skywalker Saga will also be available in a giant 27-disc 4K set (Best Buy exclusive) that launches on the same day. In addition to the films, it will include a kitchen sink of special features, packaging with Ralph McQuarrie concept art, and a tribute letter from Mark Hamill.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.