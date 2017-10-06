New Funko Retro Toys Pops Include My Little Pony, G.I. Joe, Candyland and More

Funko has launched several new waves of Pop figures in their Retro Toys line, which, as the name suggests, is based on classic toys that are packed with nostalgia. This time around we're getting the first My Little Pony, Candyland, and Polly Pocket Pops in the collection. We also got some additions to the G.I. Joe Pop figure lineup. Here's the breakdown:

The common collection of Retro Toys My Little Pony Funko Pop figures include Cotton Candy, Butterscotch, Blossom, Snuzzle, and Minty. Pre-orders for these figures are live here on Amazon and here at Hot Topic.

Exclusives in the MLP wave include Blue Belle (order at Hot Topic) and a scented Cotton Candy (order at GameStop).

The new Retro Toys G.I. Joe Pop figures include Dr. Mindbender and Leatherneck. You can pre-order those Pops here at Entertainment Earth and here at Hot Topic.

The Retro Toys Candyland Pop figures based on the classic board game include Mr. Mint, Game Piece, Jolly, Queen Frostine, and King Kandy. You can pre-order those Pops here at Entertainment Earth and here at Hot Topic.

Finally, the Retro Toys Polly Pocket Pop figure rounds out the list. You can pre-order it here at Entertainment Earth and here at Hot Topic. Details on previous releases in the Retro Toys Funko collection can be found below.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.